Antiques appraiser Mark Moran coming to Wonewoc Sept. 16

The Wonewoc Public Library will hold an antiques and collectibles appraisal event featuring author and antiques expert Mark F. Moran of Iola, from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 16. Pre-registration is required by calling 608-464-7625 or stopping by the library’s circulation desk, 305 Center St., Wonewoc. The event is free but donations are appreciated.
Categories of acceptable objects include fine art, ceramics and costume jewelry. Excluded items include, all weapons, including swords and knives, though folding knives with advertising are accepted; traps, like leg-hold; Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; beanie babies.
Moran also is available to make home visits for people with large or fragile items, or a large number of items. House calls are $75 an hour and there is no mileage charge if within 10 miles of the appraisal event site. To arrange, call 715-281-5060 or email moranm1953@gmail.com.
Moran has served as an editor on several antiques magazines and as producer of Atlantique City, an antique show held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He is the author or co-author of more than 25 books on antiques and collectibles, including three editions of the 800-page annual Warman's Antiques & Collectibles. Moran bought and sold antiques for more than 30 years, specializing in vintage folk art, Americana, and fine art. He has been active as an appraiser of antiques and fine art for more than 20 years.
