Apache Stainless Equipment earns award

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has selected Apache Stainless Equipment of Beaver Dam as the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Partnership award, according to a June 30 release. The college’s Economic and Workforce Development presents five Business and Industry partnership awards each fiscal year; Excellence in Partnership, Employer of the Year, Innovation, New Partner of the Year, and Workforce Development Champion.

The Excellence in Partnership award is given to an organization involved in several areas of the college, including advisory committees, foundation donations, TechConnect, EWD contracts, and boot camp internships. As a longtime partner, Apache has supported its employees serving on Moraine Park advisory committees, donated to the Promise Program, and partnered with EWD in contracted services and as a boot camp internship site for several years.

"Apache has been a partner since we originated our boot camp programs," Jo Ann Hall, dean of economic and workforce development at Moraine Park, said. “They are always willing to work collaboratively on new partnership ideas, and their input and partnership have been invaluable."

For more information, visit morainepark.edu.