APH acquires Weaver Auto Parts

On Nov. 30, Mark and Mary Weaver announced the sale of their business, Weaver Auto Parts, to Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc., a third generation family-owned auto parts distributor and store group based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. APH is a leading auto parts distributor with 132 branch locations in six states.

As a result of the deal, the Weavers’ 17 locations will be rebranded as Weaver Auto Value and bring APH’s corporate store count to 149.

Weaver Auto Parts has been in business since 1972. Headquartered in Sauk City, the business began in Portage, where they opened their first auto parts store. Nearly 50 years later, Weaver Auto Parts is still focused on providing exceptional customer service to auto repair professionals and serious DIYers throughout the region.

For more information, visit autopartshq.com.