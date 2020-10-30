Applicants for preservation award sought

The 2019 Kristin Visser Historical Preservation Award, given by the directors of the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, is presented every other year to an individual or organization in recognition of past work in historical preservation of a Frank Lloyd Wright or Prairie School building in Wisconsin or a contiguous state. In general, buildings constructed between 1900 and 1925 are given preference, and the restoration work shall have been substantially completed within the two calendar years previous to the year of application. The 2021 award will be given for work done during 2018 and 2019.
The award is named in honor of Kristin Visser, who was one of the people instrumental in the restoration of the Seth Peterson Cottage and a tireless worker on its behalf. She is the author of “Frank Lloyd Wright and the Prairie School in Wisconsin,” and, with John Eifler,
‘Frank Lloyd Wright’s Seth Peterson Cottage: Rescuing a Lost Masterwork.” Visser, was a planner for the Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources and died in 1998 at age 48.
Applicants are asked to support their request with a statement fully describing the restoration project, including its state of completion, a supporting statement from the building contractor and/or architect, a letter or letters of support from scholars and/or working professionals familiar with the project, photographic evidence of work completed, and any other supporting materials. Submissions will be judged by a panel of members of the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, along with several outside experts/scholars.
Deadline is March 15, 2021. The $5,000 award includes recognition at the Seth Peterson Cottage in Mirror Lake State Park, near Wisconsin Dells. Send applications to Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, 400 Viking Drive, Reedsburg, WI 53959-1466.
The award recipient will be announced April 11, 2021, and presented June 13, 2021, at the Seth Peterson Cottage.
