Applicants for preservation award sought

The 2019 Kristin Visser Historical Preservation Award, given by the directors of the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, is presented every other year to an individual or organization in recognition of past work in historical preservation of a Frank Lloyd Wright or Prairie School building in Wisconsin or a contiguous state. In general, buildings constructed between 1900 and 1925 are given preference, and the restoration work shall have been substantially completed within the two calendar years previous to the year of application. The 2021 award will be given for work done during 2018 and 2019.

The award is named in honor of Kristin Visser, who was one of the people instrumental in the restoration of the Seth Peterson Cottage and a tireless worker on its behalf. She is the author of “Frank Lloyd Wright and the Prairie School in Wisconsin,” and, with John Eifler,

‘Frank Lloyd Wright’s Seth Peterson Cottage: Rescuing a Lost Masterwork.” Visser, was a planner for the Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources and died in 1998 at age 48.