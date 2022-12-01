 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applicants sought for new Adams County Register of Deeds

Gov. Tony Evers will accept applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Adams County.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Jodi Helgeson on Jan. 13, 2023. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. For more information about the position, contact Adams County. Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page at evers.wi.gov.

Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office, at 608-267-3675 or govappointments@wisconsin.gov.

