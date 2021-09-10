Applications accepted for conservation grants

JUNEAU — Dodge County is accepting applications for the County Conservation Aids Grant Program in the Extension Dodge County office.

The Fish and Wildlife Management Grant Program provides financial assistance to enhance county fish and wildlife programs.

County and tribal governing bodies participating in the county fish and wildlife programs are eligible for this program. Applications are due to Extension Dodge County no later than Monday, Sept. 13. Applications received after this deadline may not be considered.

Complete information and application available at http://dnr.wi.gov/aid/countyconservation.html .

Mail application and other required information to the Extension Dodge County office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. For more information, call Tracy Malterer at 920-386-3790.