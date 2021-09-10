 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications accepted for conservation grants
0 Comments

Applications accepted for conservation grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — Dodge County is accepting applications for the County Conservation Aids Grant Program in the Extension Dodge County office.

The Fish and Wildlife Management Grant Program provides financial assistance to enhance county fish and wildlife programs.

County and tribal governing bodies participating in the county fish and wildlife programs are eligible for this program. Applications are due to Extension Dodge County no later than Monday, Sept. 13. Applications received after this deadline may not be considered.

Complete information and application available at http://dnr.wi.gov/aid/countyconservation.html .

Mail application and other required information to the Extension Dodge County office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. For more information, call Tracy Malterer at 920-386-3790.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 9/8/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News