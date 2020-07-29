Applications accepted for Pop-Up Waupun

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The city of Waupun’s Business Improvement District releases a new program implemented for the 2020 holiday season. The 2020 Pop-Up Waupun Program is an initiative for small business owners to occupy a storefront for a three-month period using grant money supplied by the BID and storefront owner discounted rent. For more information, visit cityofwaupun.org/economic-development/page/pop-waupun or contact Sarah Van Buren at 920-345-1656 or email sarah@cityofwaupun.org. Applications are due by noon on Aug. 15.