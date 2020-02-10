Applications for Citizens Police Academy due Wednesday, Feb. 19

The Beaver Dam Police Department will hold its 17th Citizens Police Academy with 13 classes from 6-10 p.m. Mondays, March 2 to May 18, with two classes from 6-9 p.m., April 7 and May 5, and one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 9, classes will be held at the police department, 123 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.
There is no charge to participate in this program, but space is limited to 12 participants. A graduation banquet will follow from 6-8:30 p.m. June 1.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. Preference will be given to those that reside in Beaver Dam, work in Beaver Dam, or own property in Beaver Dam. The police department reserves the right to accept or deny any application. Any citizen with a valid driver’s license and no criminal background are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Application packets can be picked up at the Beaver Dam Police Department. For more information, contact Officer William Linzenmeyer at the police department in person, by phone at 920-887-4614 or cell 920-382-6529 or email wlinzenmeyer@bdpd.org.
The program will cover a tour of the police department, firearms training, professional communication, K-9 training, defensive tactics, drug investigations, criminal investigations, criminal law, fire/EMT training, patrol procedures, emergency vehicle operations, OWI procedures, accident investigation, school liaison officer duties, administrative clerk responsibilities, a tour of the Dodge County Jail and a tour of the Dodge County Court with a circuit court judge. An eight hour ride-along with an officer will be scheduled during the program.
The instructors are Beaver Dam police officers and the program is hands-on with an emphasis placed on class participation. This academy is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services.
For more information, visit cityofbeaverdam.com.