Applications for Citizens Police Academy due Wednesday, Feb. 19

The Beaver Dam Police Department will hold its 17th Citizens Police Academy with 13 classes from 6-10 p.m. Mondays, March 2 to May 18, with two classes from 6-9 p.m., April 7 and May 5, and one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 9, classes will be held at the police department, 123 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.

There is no charge to participate in this program, but space is limited to 12 participants. A graduation banquet will follow from 6-8:30 p.m. June 1.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. Preference will be given to those that reside in Beaver Dam, work in Beaver Dam, or own property in Beaver Dam. The police department reserves the right to accept or deny any application. Any citizen with a valid driver’s license and no criminal background are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Application packets can be picked up at the Beaver Dam Police Department. For more information, contact Officer William Linzenmeyer at the police department in person, by phone at 920-887-4614 or cell 920-382-6529 or email wlinzenmeyer@bdpd.org.