The Portage Area United Way will accept applications for its 2022 Campaign, any 501(c)(3) agency may apply. Preference given to agencies that provide basic, unduplicated, services in the Portage area, including food, shelter, help with health issues and gaps in services. Completed applications must be postmarked on or before June 25. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Request an application by contacting Pat Hartley, Board president, Portage Area United Way, P.O. 354, Portage, WI 53901.
Applications for funds accepted
Related to this story
Most Popular
MPTC recognizes student achievements
A free diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
Dalton native retires after 32 years of active-duty service
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumn…
WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 has selected Frank Mesa as their Veteran-of-the-Year to be honored in the Waupun Memorial Day Ceremonie…
Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian