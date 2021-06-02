 Skip to main content
Applications for funds accepted
The Portage Area United Way will accept applications for its 2022 Campaign, any 501(c)(3) agency may apply. Preference given to agencies that provide basic, unduplicated, services in the Portage area, including food, shelter, help with health issues and gaps in services. Completed applications must be postmarked on or before June 25. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Request an application by contacting Pat Hartley, Board president, Portage Area United Way, P.O. 354, Portage, WI 53901.

