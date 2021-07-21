Applications for hunters with disabilities to hunt available

MAYVILLE — Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will offer hunters with disabilities opportunities to deer hunt this fall. These refuge sponsored deer hunts require a special use permit issued from Horicon NWR, and the appropriate state issued license and carcass tag(s). Hunters must have a state issued Class A, B, C, or D hunter disability permit to hunt. If the hunter has a Class B permit for the October hunt, it must be one that authorizes hunting from a vehicle and been issued for more than one year. Hunters may choose to have an assistant present. Ten wheelchair accessible blinds are available for use. There are no fees for these hunts.