Applications for summer program accepted

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin is accepting applications from new and current members for the Summer Program until noon on Monday. This is a 10-week program offered four days a week. Priority will be given to current members in good standing. Review the program format and fee structure at bgcwcw.org.

“The health and safety of kids, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us. While we wish we could offer a summer program like we have in years past, new safety guidelines and regulations as a result of COVID-19 does not make that possible. Based on guidance from Wisconsin Department of Children & Families and local Health Departments, our enrollment will be limited,” said Karen DeSanto, executive director.

All families are encouraged to enroll at this time as a waiting list will be developed, and parents will be notified when spots become available.

Application are only available online, no walk-in or mailed applications will be accepted. Visit bgcwcw.org or text “MyClubKid” to 41444, follow the link and complete the form.

