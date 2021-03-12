 Skip to main content
Applications to to honor Waupun-area veterans accepted
Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall located in Shaler Park.

 LARRY DUER Contributed

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall located in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now serving their country. Those veterans have served the country in times of war and peace from the War of 1812 up through present day.

The project was started in 2004 and there are currently about 1,200 veteran's names on the walls and more are added every year. For more information, or to have additional names added to the walls, call the project director at 920-324-4641. Applications forms are also available at the National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun. Applications received by April12 will be placed on the wall by Memorial Day.

