Appointments needed to access Portage Public Library
The Portage Public Library is following the guidelines proposed by the Department of Public Instructions as it begins to open up once again to patrons.

The library is currently in the reopening phase that allows for up to 10 people in the building at one time. To monitor the number of patrons and to provide access to the largest number of people, the library staff is scheduling 30-minute appointments. Patrons cannot enter the library without an appointment.

For appointments, call 608-742-4959. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

