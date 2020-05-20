April Above the Line theme is “Perseverance”

Grand Avenue Elementary Schools April Above the Line theme was “Perseverance.” The students listed below received awards from their classroom teacher or staff who felt that they are an individual that can persevere through adversities in and out of the classroom.
Grade 3
Rylie Anen, Finley Hooverson, Mason Greuel, Henry Dean, Brooklyn Lenz, Gareth Alyea, Abbey Brereton, Hudson Ballweg, Brooklyn Miller, McKenna Weiss, Caprina Keiser, Max Greffin, Charlie Lueck, Mason Burke, Grayson Campbell, Everett Fox.
Grade 4
Kendall Strutz, Gabe Carroll, Brooklyn Gennrich, Piper Hodges, Jocelyn Higgins, Kole Barta, Sophia Bolton, Liam Edwards, Haydee Meyer, Vanessa Rosario, Ashton Schultz, Liam Hart, Miguel Maldonado, Betsa Rocha Rodriguez, Braeden Lenerz.
Grade 5
Norah Lowe, Andrew McConnell-Kufner, Kaylee Brown, Olivia Prohaska, Jaxson Martin, Austin Hunter, Mackenna Murphy, Lexi Sherman, Baryn Macleish-Breunig, Vito Galle, Mckenzie Teague, Max Schroeder, Brooke Ceglarski, Jack Schell.
