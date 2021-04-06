April events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library will observe National Poetry Month and National Library Week with an “Exploring Poetry” presentation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17 via Zoom, and a month-long library “April Beanstack” Challenge. Register for the free presentation at reedsburglibrary.org.

Author and instructor Christopher Chambers, a frequent guest of the Reedsburg Public Library, will help the library commemorate National Poetry Month with his zoom presentation. Currently the editor of Midwest Review, Chambers has taught writing for more than 25 years at the University of Alabama, Loyola University, and University of Wisconsin-Madison The class will introduce participants to the art of reading and writing poems. This online presentation is appropriate for any adult who’s curious about poetry as well as for working poets looking to expand their poetic horizons. Participants will read and discuss a variety of poems looking at techniques and forms, approaches to finding subjects and finding your own voice.