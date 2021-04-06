April events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library will observe National Poetry Month and National Library Week with an “Exploring Poetry” presentation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17 via Zoom, and a month-long library “April Beanstack” Challenge. Register for the free presentation at reedsburglibrary.org.
Author and instructor Christopher Chambers, a frequent guest of the Reedsburg Public Library, will help the library commemorate National Poetry Month with his zoom presentation. Currently the editor of Midwest Review, Chambers has taught writing for more than 25 years at the University of Alabama, Loyola University, and University of Wisconsin-Madison The class will introduce participants to the art of reading and writing poems. This online presentation is appropriate for any adult who’s curious about poetry as well as for working poets looking to expand their poetic horizons. Participants will read and discuss a variety of poems looking at techniques and forms, approaches to finding subjects and finding your own voice.
National Library Week, celebrated annually in April, is observed all month through the library’s online April Beanstack Challenge, available to all ages. Readers are challenged to read any titles of their choice for six hours during the month, write at least one review and earn eight other badges of your choice. Each activity badge can be earned by doing just one of the choices listed under the activity heading. Examples of activity badges include “National Poetry Month,” “Explore Your Library,” and even “Celebrate Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!” Go to the library’s homepage to sign up for Beanstack.
One of the activities listed for the “Celebrate National Library Week” badge is to view an online slideshow about the library. Learn about the library’s early beginning in 1899, the building of the Carnegie library in 1911, and the move to the new building in 1998. The final slides show the most recent updates to the library’s interior. This presentation is on the library’s homepage.
Finally, youth services programs for spring began on April 5 and will continue through May 21. Enjoy new sessions of the weekly Multilingual Mondays for all ages on Facebook, featuring Dutch, Spanish and American Sign Language. After School Book Club is available for students from 4K-fourth grade at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays via Zoom. Preschool storytime continues at 10 a.m. Fridays on Zoom. Zoom is also the format for Teen Time for fifth to 12th grades at 4:30 on Tuesdays. Lastly, Family Fun Night is now held monthly at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month on Facebook.
For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.