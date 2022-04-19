 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April shows at The Crystal Grand

  • 0

April shows at The Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells.

For more information and tickets, visit crystalgrand.com

April 28: 7:30 p.m., The Improv Lab and Monkey Business Institute team up for an evening of fun, ages 21 and older, doors open at 6:45 p.m. for The Cambrian Room. The Improv Lab is a merry band of pranksters hailing from Sauk and Dane counties. They have performed with amazing improvisers from all over the world, weaving creative, entertaining and engaging stories. Monkey Business Institute is made up of more than 35 uniquely talented people. Tickets are $10.

April 29: 8 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers, doors open at 7 p.m. For Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon - drums, percussion, Bill Blough -bass guitar, Jim Suhler -rhythm guitar and Buddy Leach -saxophone – the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed from the beginning. Tickets are $19.95, $49.95 and $59.95. VIP tickets Include access to the VIP Lounge from 5:30-7 p.m., private performance before the show from local acoustic artist, catered appetizers courtesy of The Relish Tray, two complimentary drinks, seating closest to the stage.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News