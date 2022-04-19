April shows at The Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells.

For more information and tickets, visit crystalgrand.com.

April 28: 7:30 p.m., The Improv Lab and Monkey Business Institute team up for an evening of fun, ages 21 and older, doors open at 6:45 p.m. for The Cambrian Room. The Improv Lab is a merry band of pranksters hailing from Sauk and Dane counties. They have performed with amazing improvisers from all over the world, weaving creative, entertaining and engaging stories. Monkey Business Institute is made up of more than 35 uniquely talented people. Tickets are $10.

April 29: 8 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers, doors open at 7 p.m. For Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon - drums, percussion, Bill Blough -bass guitar, Jim Suhler -rhythm guitar and Buddy Leach -saxophone – the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed from the beginning. Tickets are $19.95, $49.95 and $59.95. VIP tickets Include access to the VIP Lounge from 5:30-7 p.m., private performance before the show from local acoustic artist, catered appetizers courtesy of The Relish Tray, two complimentary drinks, seating closest to the stage.