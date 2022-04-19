April shows at The Palace Theater, 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.

For more information and tickets, visit dellspalace.com, call 608-253-4000 or email info@dellspalace.com.

April 11: 7 p.m., Whitney Houston Tribute by Jazmine Katrina, she performs around the world as "the World’s best Whitney Houston Tribute Artist.”

April 23: 7 p.m., Chip Coffey, clairvoyant, clairaudient, clairsentient psychic, and fully-conscious medium. Second show added, Oct. 21. He is now a regular cast member on the Travel Channel show, “Kindred Spirits!”

April 24-25: 1 p.m., Branson On The Road, in the same tradition as the traveling road shows of old, fast-paced, high-energy show. For more information, visit https://bransonontheroad.com.

April 30: 7 p.m., EZFM, The Midwest’s Premier Yacht Rock Tribute with special guest Diva Montell, a quintet of stellar musicians based out of the Chicago area, brings the contemporary “soft rock” hits from the 70’s and 80’s to the stage. For more information, visit facebook.com/EZFMyachtrock.

Tickets are $24.95 - $69.95. Prices and menus are subject to change without notice. Children 2 and younger will not be admitted and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

"Dinner & Show" ticketholders should arrive 60-90 minutes prior to showtime for the dinner service. Dinners will not be served after showtime.

"Show Only" ticketholders should arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime.

There are no refunds or credits on purchased tickets.