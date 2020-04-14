APT delays season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Players Theatre has delayed the start of the 2020 season. More information about the season will be released on May 15.

Tickets for the 2020 season have been temporarily taken off sale while the schedule is revised. Once the new schedule is set, ticket holders may exchange to another performance date, receive a refund or donate the value of the tickets to APT. For questions, contact the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.

APT is offering a new ticket option, the Play Pass, which are available at three different price points, and can be redeemed for a ticket in the 2020 or 2021 season.

All Access passes are $68, redeemable in any seating level for any performance in the 2020 or 2021 seasons and can be used for any performance in the Hill and Touchstone Theatres without restrictions.

Standard passes are $45 and are redeemable for one ticket in the Prime or Very Fine seating level for any performance, excluding Saturday nights, in APT's 2020 or 2021 seasons in the Hill or Touchstone Theatres.

Thrifty passes are $30, good for one ticket in the Very Fine seating level for any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday performance in the Hill Theatre, and for select performances in the Touchstone.

Play passes are available at americanplayers.org/play-passes.