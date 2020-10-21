APT offers new play reading series

Juana Inés de la Cruz is a brilliant and controversial poet making waves throughout the Mexican Viceroy’s court – particularly with his wife – in the 1600s by writing about love, feminism, religion and other topics not deemed “appropriate” for women of the time. The Vicereine is so taken with Juana that she arranges an engagement to keep her in court, while the Viceroy plots to ruin her reputation. Told by Juana from the perspective of two different worlds – the court and the convent – it’s the story of her battle for independence and intellectual freedom; weighty and funny and utterly relevant.