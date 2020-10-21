APT offers new play reading series

American Players Theatre will partner with PBS Wisconsin to share a new series of “Out of the Woods” play readings, performed and recorded live kicking off on Nov. 6 with “The Sins of Sor Juana” by Karen Zacarías, followed by Nathan Alan Davis’ “Nat Turner in Jerusalem” on Nov. 13, and Lydia R. Diamond’s “Smart People” on Nov. 20. The play readings will be posted at 7 p.m. on those dates, and available to stream for free through Dec. 31 at pbswisconsin.org/apt. Each play will also stream in full at 7 p.m. on those dates on the PBS Wisconsin and APT Facebook pages.
This reading series focuses on plays by playwrights who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color, and are created in collaboration with BIPOC directors and artists.
This latest edition of the “Out of the Woods” series joins other virtual content APT and its acting company have been involved in creating, such as the Words from the Woods poetry-reading series; "Six Feet Apart: Conversations" with the Core Company; and "The Empty Box: Tales of Royal Screw Ups And/Or Extraordinary Scene Chewing" from the APT Core Company. These videos can be viewed for free at americanplayers.org/news/video. APT also concluded its premiere immersive audio experience, “If These Trees Could Talk” Oct. 18, which gave audience members an opportunity to safely attend an APT event on the grounds for the first time this year.
Nov. 6: “The Sins of Sor Juana,” by Karen Zacarías; directed by Jake Penner.
Juana Inés de la Cruz is a brilliant and controversial poet making waves throughout the Mexican Viceroy’s court – particularly with his wife – in the 1600s by writing about love, feminism, religion and other topics not deemed “appropriate” for women of the time. The Vicereine is so taken with Juana that she arranges an engagement to keep her in court, while the Viceroy plots to ruin her reputation. Told by Juana from the perspective of two different worlds – the court and the convent – it’s the story of her battle for independence and intellectual freedom; weighty and funny and utterly relevant.
Nov. 13: “Nat Turner in Jerusalem.” by Nathan Alan Davis; directed by Gavin Lawrence.
In 1831, Nat Turner led a slave revolt that has been credited by some with accelerating the onset of the Civil War. While he was in prison awaiting his execution, Turner dictated his story to attorney Thomas Gray, and it was published as “The Confessions of Nat Turner, the leader of the late insurrection in Southampton, VA.” Turner's final night in jail is reimagined in a meditation on past deeds and future repercussions.
Nov: 20: “Smart People,” by Lydia Diamond; directed by Melisa Pereyra.
Just before Barack Obama’s first election, four of Harvard University's brightest - a surgeon, an actress, a psychologist and a neuropsychiatrist - struggle with a society that considers itself “post-racial,” and is all too often proven wrong. Jackson, Valerie, Ginny and Brian are all interested in different aspects of the brain, particularly in how it responds to race. But they’re also on a quest for love, success and identity in their own lives. A fiercely funny play about social and sexual politics.
This play contains profanity, and sexual content and language.
