APT offers one-act play series

American Players Theatre’s play-reading series “Out of the Woods,” offering readings performed and recorded live, one-act plays by Anton Chekhov at 7 p.m. Friday with the rest of the readings posting subsequent Fridays. The schedule is available at americanplayers.org/out-of-the-woods-a-playreading-series .

"Out of the Woods" PBS Wisconsin scheduled readings will post as listed and be available to view for free until July 26. The full series will be available July 17–26.