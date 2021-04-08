APT schedules 6-play summer season

American Players Theatre’s projected 2021 Summer Season is set to include six plays, with one production playing at a time in the Hill and Touchstone Theatres.
May 14-June 19, Touchstone Theatre
“The Mountaintop,” by Katori Hall, directed by Ron OJ Parson.
The night before his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Motel after delivering his last impassioned speech. A mysterious maid delivers his room service, though she seems to have more on her agenda than a simple meal. As their conversation progresses, true intentions come to light in a story that proves that a person doesn’t need to be superhuman to be a hero. Featuring Gavin Lawrence and Sola Thompson.
May 27-June 26, Hill Theatre
“An Improbable Fiction,” by James DeVita, directed by Tim Ocel.
The world-premiere staging, told largely in Shakespeare’s own words. Its plague time, and Shakespeare’s characters are out of sorts and out of work. Several favorites reunite at The Boar’s Head Inn to celebrate life, and ruminate on the state of the world. Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Chiké Johnson, Brian Mani, Melisa Pereyra and Ronald Román-Meléndez.
July 1-Aug. 7, Hill Theatre
“Rough Crossing,” by Tom Stoppard, from an original play by Ferenc Molnár, directed by William Brown.
Two established playwrights hoping to refresh their careers take their show on the road. Or, rather, on the high seas, along with their two established stars. The plan is to ride the wake of a brilliant young musician – who happens to be engaged to one of the aforementioned stars — who will compose their new musical. But when the writers and composer stumble across a tryst between the actors, they’ll need to pull out all the stops to keep their young phenom from going overboard. A clever and hilarious comedy. Featuring Kelsey Brennan, David Daniel, Jamal James, Josh Krause, James Ridge and Marcus Truschinski.
June 25-Aug. 15, Touchstone Theatre
“An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated from Homer’s “Iliad” by Robert Fagles, directed by John Langs.
In a reprise of the 2015 production, Homer’s epic tale is distilled to one war-torn poet, as actor Jim DeVita takes us on a thrilling, wrenching tour of the Trojan War. The intimate Touchstone Theatre is an ideal space for this exploration of the contradictory conditions of glory and violence, and the human race’s seemingly endless addiction to war. Featuring Jim DeVita and Alicia Storin.
Aug. 12-Sept. 11, Hill Theatre
“Cymbeline,” by William Shakespeare, adapted by Henry Woronicz, directed by Marti Lyons.
When his daughter Imogen secretly marries Posthumus, a good man without financial means, King Cymbeline banishes Posthumus in a fury. In Rome, missing his wife and his home, Posthumus meets Iachimo, who plants a seed in his mind that Imogen will be unfaithful to him in his absence. In despair, Posthumus contacts his servant Pisanio with orders to murder Imogen, but the servant instead disguises her as a page and smuggles her out of court and off on a great Shakespearean adventure. Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Gina Daniels, Sarah Day, Alys Dickerson, Elizabeth Ledo, Colleen Madden, Melisa Pereyra and Lisa Tejero.
Aug. 26-Oct. 3, Touchstone Theatre
“A Phoenix Too Frequent,” by Christopher Fry, directed by Keira Fromm.
In ancient Greece, Dynamene is prepared to die from grief over the death of her husband and has barricaded herself, fasting, in his tomb. She has brought her faithful servant along to die with her — a plan that said servant is not 100% on board with. But it’s not long before Dynamene is distracted from her death wish by the arrival of a handsome soldier, Tegeus, providing a foil for her grief in this comedy about love and expectations. Featuring Phoebe González, Tyler Meredith and Christopher Sheard.
Safety protocols on the APT grounds include wearing masks at all times when not actively eating and drinking, and food and drink will not be allowed in the theaters, with the exception of water in the outdoor Hill Theatre; social distancing from people outside of their party; ticketing will automatically distance seats; seating in the Hill and Touchstone Theatres will be limited to a maximum 25% capacity. This translates to about 30 seats per performance in the Touchstone, and about 250 in the Hill Theatre.
For more information, visit americanplayers.org/covid-rules.
2021 Ticketing
Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26; to priority groups on April 16; returning patrons will be notified of which group they’re in before the on-sale dates.