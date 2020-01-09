APT season tickets available

The American Players Theatre releases its 2019 season schedule from June 6-Oct. 4.

Hill Theatre

“Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard, directed by William Brown. Two established playwrights hoping to refresh their careers take their show on the road. A clever and hilarious comedy, rife with Tom Stoppard’s legendary wit.

“Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility” by Jessica Swale, directed by Marti Lyons. A charming romance in the 1800s from Jane Austen.

“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare, directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Political power struggles become deadly in one of the great Shakespearean tragedies.

“The Madwoman of Chaillot” by Jean Giradoux, directed by Aaron Posner. A funny and ruthless social satire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare, directed by Brenda DeVita. An early Shakespeare comedy returns to our stage for the first time in nearly two decades.

Touchstone Theatre

“The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence. Combining flights of poetry, music and dance, this show explores the tenuousness of freedom and the need to belong.