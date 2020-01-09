APT season tickets available

The American Players Theatre releases its 2019 season schedule from June 6-Oct. 4.
Hill Theatre
“Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard, directed by William Brown. Two established playwrights hoping to refresh their careers take their show on the road. A clever and hilarious comedy, rife with Tom Stoppard’s legendary wit.
“Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility” by Jessica Swale, directed by Marti Lyons. A charming romance in the 1800s from Jane Austen.
“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare, directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Political power struggles become deadly in one of the great Shakespearean tragedies.
“The Madwoman of Chaillot” by Jean Giradoux, directed by Aaron Posner. A funny and ruthless social satire.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare, directed by Brenda DeVita. An early Shakespeare comedy returns to our stage for the first time in nearly two decades.
Touchstone Theatre
“The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence. Combining flights of poetry, music and dance, this show explores the tenuousness of freedom and the need to belong.
“The River Bride” by Marisela Trevino Orta, directed by Robert Ramirez. In this drama, two sisters don’t get along but one sister redirects her feelings toward a mysterious man, in this riveting fable about the complexities of love.
“A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry, directed by Keira Fromm. In ancient Rome, Dynamene is prepared to die from grief over the death of her husband and has barricaded herself, fasting, in his tomb but is distracted by the arrival of a handsome soldier, in this comedy about love and expectations.
“Stones in His Pockets” by Marie Jones, directed by Tim Ocel. A unique and enthralling tragicomedy where two actors play all 15 roles.
“A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath, directed by Brenda DeVita. A provocative and surprisingly funny debate about the roles people choose to play, and those they feel forced into.
For more information and tickets, call 608-588-2361, or visit americanplayers.org.