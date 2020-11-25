APT to release a pair of virtual holiday shows

American Players Theatre will release two virtual productions for the holidays, “This Wonderful Life” by Steve Murray, featuring Core Company actor Nate Burger; and the premiere of “APT Holidames: Tangled in Tinsel,” developed by Core Company actors Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day and Colleen Madden, and director Keira Fromm.

The shows will be available to stream Dec. 2-29 on the Broadway on Demand streaming platform. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at americanplayers.org/tickets. The cost is $24 per show, or $45 for both. Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive an email with a link to the play and redemption code. Once the code is redeemed, the play will be available to view for 24 hours.

“This Wonderful Life,” conceived by Mark Setlock, adapted from the screenplay “It's a Wonderful Life” by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.

Directed by William Brown, all the characters of Bedford Falls wrapped up like a gift and presented by Nate Burger. He plays multiple characters and imbues each role with the whole of his heart.