The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library will host “Ask an Arborist: Tree Planting,” with local arborist Alison Holets of Canopy Climbers, LLC, at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 in room 12/14, Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

Holets will teach participants about a variety of factors to take into account when planting a tree, such as location, tree species, soil type, and proper planting techniques.

Participants can enter a raffle to win a tree seedling, shagbark hickory or Allegheny serviceberry, from Chief River Nursery.