Arc of Dodge County earns award

The Arc of Dodge County and Dodge County Special Olympics held their Fall Banquet on Nov. 11 to recognize Arc program volunteers and Special Olympic athletes, coaches and volunteers. Good Karma Broadcasting Manager Ryan Gabel, center, presented the Dodge County Service Trophy to Sue Wallintin of the Arc of Dodge County for raising the most funds as a Radiothon agency. Also pictured, James Hundt.
