Archaeology kids’ camp registration now open

The Historic Indian Agency House and Alliant Energy will offer an archaeology day-camp for students in third through fifth grades from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, May 20-22 and May 27-29.

Pre-registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are required, and the camps fill up quickly.

“Students will learn in a very hands-on way what it takes to be an archaeologist,” according to Agency House executive director and curator Adam Novey.

School groups may choose a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday time slot lasting two and a half hours in either the morning or afternoon. Children in the general public may participate in a Saturday morning camp from 9-11:30 a.m. on May 30 only.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 season theme at the Agency House is archaeology and frontier blacksmithing with a full lineup of related events and exhibits for adults, children, families, and school groups.