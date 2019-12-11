Archaeology Society host ‘Road Show’

HORICON — The Rock River Archaeological Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the lower level at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.

The annual “Road Show” program allows members and visitors to bring in an interesting, strange, or unknown artifact to share with others. This is not an appraisal.

Participants will address the group and share what they know about the item and the group may be able to add to that knowledge.

There will also be a silent auction with three items provided by the flint nappers, David Becwar of Ferryville, donating a Montana Agota; Robert Kerper, an Eden Point which he made during the Archaeology Festival and Gary Eldred of Boscobel, a blade replica of Scotts Bluff Alata point.

Snacks follow the event, guests are welcome to bring something edible to share.