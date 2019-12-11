Archaeology Society host ‘Road Show’
0 comments

Archaeology Society host ‘Road Show’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — The Rock River Archaeological Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the lower level at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.

The annual “Road Show” program allows members and visitors to bring in an interesting, strange, or unknown artifact to share with others. This is not an appraisal.

Participants will address the group and share what they know about the item and the group may be able to add to that knowledge.

There will also be a silent auction with three items provided by the flint nappers, David Becwar of Ferryville, donating a Montana Agota; Robert Kerper, an Eden Point which he made during the Archaeology Festival and Gary Eldred of Boscobel, a blade replica of Scotts Bluff Alata point.

Snacks follow the event, guests are welcome to bring something edible to share.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO
Community

Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO

Nordic Group of Companies announces the hiring of Alan Schoepp as its chief financial officer with responsibilities for overall management of …

Holiday church services set
Community

Holiday church services set

WAUPUN — The Holden Morning Prayer with contemporary music will be featured at the 9 a.m. services on Sundays, Dec. 8 and 22, at Immanuel Luth…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News