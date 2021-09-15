 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archaeology workshop set
0 Comments

Archaeology workshop set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Archaeology workshop set

Archaeologist Seth Taft teaches young students the fundamentals of archaeological research at a similar event in September 2013.

 SETH TAFT/Contributed

The Sauk County Historical Society, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo, will provide a hands-on opportunity for children, ages 8-13, to learn archaeology from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Five professional archaeologists will facilitate four workstations that showcase how they study the human past. These workstations include recovery of artifacts and laboratory analysis, mapping and recording an archaeology site, importance of interpreting the texture and color of soils, and telling the story of past people. Upon completion of the workshop, each person will receive a complimentary certificate of completion.

There will be two sessions, each limited to 24 registrants. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at https://digintothepast.as.me/schedule.php.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leadership Beaver Dam class
Community

Leadership Beaver Dam class

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2021-2022 class of Leadership Beaver Dam on Sept. 8. The first class of this professional…

Community

MBE CPAs opens Portage office

MBE CPAs, LLP announces the grand opening of a new office in Portage. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 208 Town St.

+2
Bank promotes two
Community

Bank promotes two

National Exchange Bank & Trust announces two promotions, Mark Witt to retail lending supervisor, and Desirae Jimenez to assistant vice pre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News