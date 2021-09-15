Archaeology workshop set

The Sauk County Historical Society, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo, will provide a hands-on opportunity for children, ages 8-13, to learn archaeology from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Five professional archaeologists will facilitate four workstations that showcase how they study the human past. These workstations include recovery of artifacts and laboratory analysis, mapping and recording an archaeology site, importance of interpreting the texture and color of soils, and telling the story of past people. Upon completion of the workshop, each person will receive a complimentary certificate of completion.