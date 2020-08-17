You have permission to edit this article.
Archery deer hunt registration begins Aug. 20
Archery deer hunt registration begins Aug. 20

The Reedsburg Park and Recreation Department is opening designated city owned land to archery hunting for the 2020 season. Hunters interested must fill out the registration form from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg. Cost of registration is $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents. Hunters will need a photo identification and a Wisconsin archery deer hunting license at the time of registration. The number of hunters accepted may be limited and will be taken on a first come basis.

For more information, contact Matt Scott at 608-524-2600, or email mscott@ci.reedsburg.wi.us.

