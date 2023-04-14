The roof and glulam arches of the flood devastated Rock Springs Memorial Community Center have been saved and moved across First Street to their new location next to the Rock Springs Post Office. Despite the freezing temperatures, snow and wind, the move began in December 2022 and the 300,000 pound structure was very slowly, carefully moved and lowered into preset steel anchor plates at the new pavilion site. The remaining Community Center was razed and the debris was hauled away. There is now a new vacant lot on Broadway. FEMA required it be removed by June 1.

The glulam arches, the most striking part of the structure being preserved, were manufactured in 1950 by the Unit Structures Company, Inc. in Peshtigo. They were transported 200 miles south to Rock Springs on flatbed trucks.

Due to inflation and state requirements, the cost of Phase 1 has increased. An additional $25,000 - $30,000 is needed to complete this part of the project. A metal roof needs to be added, the six-foot metal sides, gable ends and interior finish to deter birds and improve the appearance need to be added. Gutters and downspouts, waterproofing the arches, electrical work and the concrete floors need to be poured. If the funds are available, the work could be completed in a few months.

Phase 2 will include additional enhancements including weather protective roll down sides, signage with donor names, a veteran’s memorial, water bubbler, restrooms and a concrete apron around the sides, etc.

Public Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at the new Rocks Springs Community Center, 251 Railroad St. For more information, email jamiebusser@gmail.com.

Donations are tax deductible. To contribute, make checks payable to Rock Springs Memorial Pavilion and mail to Rock Springs – Clerk - Pavilion, P.O. Box 26, Rock Springs, WI 53961.