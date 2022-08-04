Archivist speaks on Leopold’s use of history in reading the landscape

Matt Blessing, retired State archivist and Division administrator of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, on the topic of “Reading the Landscape: Aldo Leopold’s Use of History.” Admission is free.

Conservation legend Aldo Leopold purported that an ecological analysis of the landscape is essential to understanding the past. Human interaction with the land may help explain root causes of dramatic and sweeping events in human history, including those which played out at the Fox-Wisconsin portage.

“The Historic Landscape” speaker series, co-sponsored by the Museum at the Portage, takes place on the second Tuesday of each month through September. For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.