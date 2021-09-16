 Skip to main content
Area author introduces newest book
Area author introduces newest book

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library and the Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will host Columbia County-based author Jeff Nania at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Room 12/14, Baraboo. Attendees are required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose.

Nania will introduce his latest book, “Bough Cutter” the third installment in the Northern Lakes Mystery series, preceded by “Figure Eight” in 2018, and “Spider Lake” in 2020. The books follow John Cabrelli, retired law enforcement officer, seeking to build a new life for himself on a tranquil Northern lake. He finds his law enforcement skills useful, however, when he is called upon to help solve crimes and mysteries in the quiet Northwoods paradise.

Nania is an award-winning mystery writer with a background in wetland restoration, conservation education, and law enforcement. After his presentation, he will sign copies of his books, available for purchase at the event.

