Area libraries respond during the pandemic

As realities shift due to COVID-19, public libraries in Winding Rivers Library System continue to respond and adapt to pandemic-related challenges. With in-person summer library programming cancelled, and many libraries closed to the public or providing limited in-person services, libraries have quickly evolved to meet patrons wherever they are. Many libraries, for example, have moved storytimes online. Jessica Schoonover, director at the Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library in Trempealeau, has been live streaming stories for preschoolers and families once a week from her piano bench at home for almost five months now. "My goal in these online storytimes is to bring a sense of normalcy and belonging to our children and their families. While we miss meeting with one another in person, I've been trying to create a nurturing learning environment online just as we would in the library. For 25 minutes online, we can escape our worries and enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and a lot of silliness together," says Shoonover.