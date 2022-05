LAKE MILLS – Three students from St. Stephen, Beaver Dam, were awarded ribbons at the Lutheran Elementary School Math Meet for grades 5-8 held April 27 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

About 300 grade school students participated. Individual winners were awarded ribbons and the first-place teams were given trophies. In individual competition, seventh-grader Ella Czarnik placed first, Vivian Lichty took second among sixth graders, and Oliver O’Brien took second in the fifth grade meet.