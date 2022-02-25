 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area nonprofits can apply for BD Foundation’s fall grants

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will accept applications for its spring grant cycle.

Eligible 501©3 nonprofit organizations located in Dodge County may submit applications for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term sustainability, if applicable.

Grants are intended to benefit the greater good of our expansive community by providing funding for programming, technology, supplies, and ongoing agency needs.

The foundation maintains a commitment toward nonprofit missions that benefit health, art, culture, community, education, economic development, human services, and more. Grants are awarded based upon the most urgent and equal needs of Dodge County.

The deadline for submission is Friday, April 15. A full list of grant criteria and the application are available at http://beaverdamacf.com/howtoapply.html. For more information, call 920-921-2215 or email info@beaverdamacf.com.

