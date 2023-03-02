The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will accept applications for Dodge County-based nonprofits for its spring grant cycle. Eligible areas of interest include basic human needs, the arts and culture, health and wellness, community safety, food security, recreation, education, and other civic initiatives.

Eligible 501©3 nonprofit organizations located in Dodge County may submit applications for up to $2,500. BDACF grants allow organizations in Dodge County to meet critical needs and to fulfill opportunities while setting measurable objectives to demonstrate impact.

The deadline for submission is April 14. A full list of grant criteria and the application available at http://beaverdamacf.com/howtoapply.html. For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.