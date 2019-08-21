MADISON — The 15th annual Quilt Expo in Madison, taking place Sept. 5-7 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, will feature sessions led by area residents renowned for their quilting and sewing expertise.
Four area residents will present.
- Deanna Springer of Beaver Dam, will present a one-hour lecture titled “Celebrating Nancy Zieman.”
- Denise Abel of Randolph, will present a one-hour lecture titled “Stress-Free Piecing and Quilting With Embroidery.”
- Kate Bashynski of Randolph, will present a one-hour lecture titled “Let's Go Tubing.”
- Maria DeGroot, of Randolph, will present a one-hour lecture titled “Fun Projects With Pre-cut Fabrics.”
Additional highlights include a 10-category quilt contest exhibit, a vendor mall with the latest sewing and quilting products from nearly 200 national and international vendors, a prize raffle and nationally known celebrity presenters.
Tickets available now and attendees are encouraged to pre-register for lectures, workshops and evening events at quiltexpo.com. Register by Sept. 2 and save $2 per ticket. Tickets also available at 866-297-6545 and at select retail outlets.
Group bus tours and special admission rates are available for groups of 20 or more; call Mary Alice Van Gemert at 608-265-5037.
For more information, visit quiltexpo.com/classes.
