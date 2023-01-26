Area residents will present at Garden & Landscape Expo

The PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. For full details, tickets and event schedule, visit wigardenexpo.com.

The Garden & Landscape Expo will feature more than 125 free educational seminars and demonstrations on topics such as the best houseplants for Midwestern homes, gardening for aging and disability, growing indoor citrus trees, home-scale grain production, perennial garden care, foraging, food preservation, growing garlic in Wisconsin and more.

Including seminar sessions led by area residents Doreen Hamburg of Baraboo, “Seed Saving for the Novice;” Michelle Glaser of Baraboo, “What are Air Plants and How to Care for Them” and “How to Propagate and Care for Succulents;” Becky Gutzman of Rio, a demonstration titled “Perfecting Fruit Pies“ and two seminars called “Growing Rhubarb and Asparagus at Home” and “Winter Sowing - A Simple Way to Sow Seeds Outdoors;” Daniel Goodspeed of Randolph, “Vegetable Seed Germination Irritations;” and Gae Bergmann of Fox Lake, “Magnificent Monarchs.”

Advance discounted tickets are available now at wigardenexpo.com until Feb. 8. Single-day tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door; free for children 12 and younger. Two-day passes are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are $16 in advance and $18 at the door. There is an additional charge for parking at the Alliant Energy Center.