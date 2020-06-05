Area students graduate from nursing program

Madison College-Reedsburg announces the May 21 graduation of 27 associate degree nursing students; Ashley Angell of Pardeeville, Erin Audiss of Montello, Kelsey Borud of Wisconsin Dells, Nicole Brown of La Valle, Katelyn Brunn of Wisconsin Dells, Jane Carroll of Prairie du Sac, Deborah Check of La Valle, Allison Clussman of Middleton, Haley Davidson of North Freedom, Jessica Duran Arias of Baraboo, Kim Hare of Baraboo, Christopher Henry of Sauk City, Meredith Heydenburg of Richland Center, Autum Jaech of Wonewoc, Caitlin Killick of Wisconsin Dells, Meghan Kotten of La Valle, Lucas Lavely of Reedsburg, Brianna LaVigne of Portage, Holly Meier of Baraboo, Hannah Ott of Reedsburg, Ashlee Platt of Wisconsin Dells, Andrew Rauch of Reedsburg, Mary Robers of Reedsburg, Sara Schneider of Friendship, Katie Schulte of Reedsburg, Caleb VandeHei of Wonewoc and Leah Anne Winden of Wisconsin Dells.