Area students graduate from nursing program

Madison College-Reedsburg announces the spring graduation of 14 associate degree nursing students; Raeann Calhoun of Reedsburg, Elizabeth Duren-Henke of La Valle, Emalia Esser of Lodi, JoEtte Horkan of Reedsburg, Amber Jump of Pardeeville, Michaela Kraus of Montello, Jennifer Krayer of Reedsburg, Rebekah Langeberg of Baraboo, Shelby Marquardt of Reedsburg, Natasha Pongratz of Rome, Jayme Powell of Reedsburg, Dylan Schultz of Montello, Madison Weckerly of Baraboo and Emeline Rudarmel of South Jordan, Utah.