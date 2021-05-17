 Skip to main content
Area students graduate from nursing program
Area students graduate from nursing program

Madison College-Reedsburg graduates 14 nursing students

Madison College-Reedsburg graduates 14 associate degree nursing students.

 MATC/Contributed

Madison College-Reedsburg announces the spring graduation of 14 associate degree nursing students; Raeann Calhoun of Reedsburg, Elizabeth Duren-Henke of La Valle, Emalia Esser of Lodi, JoEtte Horkan of Reedsburg, Amber Jump of Pardeeville, Michaela Kraus of Montello, Jennifer Krayer of Reedsburg, Rebekah Langeberg of Baraboo, Shelby Marquardt of Reedsburg, Natasha Pongratz of Rome, Jayme Powell of Reedsburg, Dylan Schultz of Montello, Madison Weckerly of Baraboo and Emeline Rudarmel of South Jordan, Utah.

The students completed 66 credits in a variety of settings, including classroom, online, nursing skills and nursing simulation labs, and direct patient care in the clinical setting. They were honored at an outdoor pinning ceremony on May 13.

