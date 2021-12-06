- Pictures with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11, Mauston Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston. Bring a camera to photograph your child with Santa. The Friends of Hatch Public Library will have gift bags for the kids.
- Pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Festival Foods, 750 N. Union St., Mauston.
- Visit with Santa from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Riverside Park, 634 Hog Island, New Lisbon.
- The Necedah Lions Club Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Necedah Vets Hall, 105 Plumb St., Necedah.
Area visits with Santa offered
