Area visits with Santa offered
Area visits with Santa offered

  • Pictures with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11, Mauston Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston. Bring a camera to photograph your child with Santa. The Friends of Hatch Public Library will have gift bags for the kids.
  • Pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Festival Foods, 750 N. Union St., Mauston.
  • Visit with Santa from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Riverside Park, 634 Hog Island, New Lisbon.
  • The Necedah Lions Club Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Necedah Vets Hall, 105 Plumb St., Necedah.
