Art and Craft Fair planned
0 comments

Art and Craft Fair planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Waupun Fine Art and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., with offerings from vendors across the state including wildlife paintings, handmade jewelry, fine wood crafts, pottery and more. Easy street access. No food or beverages offered; water available for purchase. Music by Scotty Meyer under the pavilion. Distancing guidelines will be in place.

For more information, visit waupunfinearts@gmail.com or email waupunfinearts.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News