Art and Craft Fair planned

WAUPUN — The Waupun Fine Art and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., with offerings from vendors across the state including wildlife paintings, handmade jewelry, fine wood crafts, pottery and more. Easy street access. No food or beverages offered; water available for purchase. Music by Scotty Meyer under the pavilion. Distancing guidelines will be in place.