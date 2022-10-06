Art Attack raises $1,200 for Baraboo art students

On Oct. 1, Downtown Baraboo experienced its first ever Art Attack, a speed painting competition held to raise funds for the Baraboo School District Art Department at the Ringling Brewery.

Art Attack is three rounds of speed painting fun where every attendee had two votes or could purchase additional votes with proceeds going to the Art Department. Eight artists go head-to-head creating a painting in 20 minutes. Attendees then cast their votes for their favorite artists to go to the final 20-minute round to determine the champion. In round one, Lisa Newberry, Lisa Monroe, Erin Campbell, and Ethan Grunewald went head-to-head with popular vote going to Grunewald. In round two, Joe Clark, Rachel Rosenblum, Taylor Bos, and Brett Klawitter squared off with popular vote going to Bos. The final round between Grunewald and Bos was not based on popular vote, instead the works were evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of local elementary art teachers, Danielle Nolden, Regina Hittman, and Kristi McPhee. They ultimately chose Grunewald as the first ever Art Attack Champion. All ten paintings were later auctioned as part of the fundraiser.

The event is the first in a series of events that Klawitter is planning which will culminate in a painting battle between regional champions. “The goal is to put on an event in the surrounding cities like Portage, Sauk and Reedsburg to showcase their artist communities and raise funds for their school art departments.”

In total, the event raised $1,223 for the art program with $832 from art auction and donations for votes from Art Attack, $255 from the Baraboo Steam Punk and Ecto Cruise raffle, $83 from the Baraboo Steam Punk charity sale, $38 from a donation box and $15 from Baraboo Tours’ rickshaw tours.

Klawitter is working on lining up artists, dates and locations for the next events in the Art Attack series. For more information about upcoming events and how to participate, visit blankcanvasarts.com.