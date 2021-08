The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host the Portage Family Skatepark Exhibit & Auction, in-person from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday through August. Facial coverings and capacity limits apply.

All artwork donated by the artists to support Phase III of the park. Bidding is via an online platform at portagecenterforthearts.com, with a livestream auction from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Participants can register as a bidder and follow the prompts.