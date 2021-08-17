Art, Craft, Vendor Fair planned

Castle Rock Community Club, a new non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Castle Rock area through social, cultural and recreational events along with helping to increase commerce and industry, seeks volunteers, age 16 and older, to join the startup. There are no fees only a commitment to attend causal monthly meetings and participate in projects, fundraisers and events.

The first social event, Art, Craft and Vendor Fair, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Lion’s Park, 901 N. Harvey St., Necedah. Table Top 21 will provide food, Necedah/Armenia Farm will bring a petting zoo and there will be a bounce house. Vendors and home-based businesses will offer original art, crafts, honey, farm produce and more. Original art and other items will be available through a silent auction. All proceeds will go toward future events.