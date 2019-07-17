Art Crawl comes to downtown Reedsburg

This free family-friendly walking tour features artists exhibiting, demonstrating and performing on sidewalks, in store-fronts and in alley ways with entertainment, activities and surprises. The art crawl will be from 5-9 p.m. with live music and a street party beginning at 4 p.m. July 26 starting at the intersection of East Main St. and South Walnut St., Reedsburg.
The Arts Crawl is a mix of everything from crafty barn quilts to participatory youth dance performances, to multi-medium pop-art and a large-scale installation made from hundreds of cracked egg shells.
This year’s event will close S. Walnut St. to create a concentrated headquarters. The “Street Party” will include a main stage with four live musical acts, featuring Madison-based Faux Fawn as the headliner. The street party will also include food vendors and a beer and wine tent.
