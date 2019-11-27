Art exhibit features students at River Arts Center

The next art exhibit will feature Sauk Prairie Middle School and Sauk Prairie High School students. The free public reception will take place on from 3:30-6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the River Arts Center Gallery, 105 Ninth St, Prairie du Sac.
This exhibit runs through Jan. 14, 2020, and is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)