Art that Blooms reception is Friday

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., has been transformed each summer into a multi-sensory space in celebration of its annual Art that Blooms exhibit. The exhibit opens Friday with music and refreshments from 4-5 p.m. and a poetry reading and introduction of artists in the Zona Gale Theatre at 5 p.m.
Art that Blooms is free and open to the public, featuring original artwork by area artists, along with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. The exhibit runs through July 22, however florals will be replaced with photos as the florals' freshness wanes. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.