Artist creates piece for Habitat homeowner

Local artist Kyle Lane, right, and Art Connection founder Nancy Peidelstein presented a piece created by Lane to homeowner Andrea Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan moved into her Habitat For Humanity of Wisconsin River Area Baraboo home in April.

 MORGAN PFAFF/Contributed
