Artist donates personalized bench

The Fox Lake American Legion Post 521 was presented with a wrought iron bench personalized for them by Jim Qualmann of Markesan on June 20, valued at about $350. Pictured, from left, Qualmann, Geno Huettner, Don Zilewicz, Bill Link, John Rechek, Darrell Schultz.
